5 Things to Know: Trump ending key Obamacare cost-sharing subsidies

US President Donald Trump speaks during the nomination of Kirstjen Nielsen as next US Secretary of Homeland Security in the East Room of the White House October 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MANDEL NGAN, This content is subject to copyright.)

Here are five of this morning's top stories:

Trump administration ending key Obamacare cost-sharing subsidies

The Trump administration will end key cost-sharing subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, as President Trump looks for ways to dismantle his predecessor's signature law without the help of Congress. The White House announced the major change to the health care market late Thursday night in a statement. Tap here to read more.

Astros 'super fans' ready for ALCS - Game 1 is tonight at 7:08 p.m.

Greis Perez missed six Astros games all year. Though she couldn't go to the clinching Game 4 against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, she was watching. Or at least trying. "I was here at work listening to the radio, trying to get out so I could go watch the game," Perez said. "By the 5th inning, I was like, 'I have to leave.' Then I got home, and I wanted to puke, because I said, 'They have to win. I don't want them playing Game 5.'" Tap here to read more.

New Orleans Police officer shot and killed in N.O. East

A New Orleans Police officer was shot and killed by a suspect following a stop in New Orleans East around midnight Friday. The incident occurred near the intersection of Tara Lane and Lake Forest Boulevard just after midnight. "Our officer has expired," Superintendent Michael Harrison said. Tap here to read more.

Fire at abandoned school in SW Houston investigated as arson

An overnight fire at an abandoned school building in SW Houston is now being investigated as arson. It took firefighters up to an hour to put out the blaze near the intersection of Clarewood and Chimney Rock early Friday. Tap here read more.

Mugshots: 44 arrested in north Houston prostitution sting

Forty-four people were arrested in an undercover prostitution sting conducted by Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office near FM 1960 and I-45. Tap here to view the photos and read more.

