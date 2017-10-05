5 Things to Know: Tropical Storm Nate to enter Gulf this weekend

TROPICAL STORM NATE TO ENTER GULF THIS WEEKEND, WILL NOT IMPACT TEXAS

Newly formed Tropical Storm Nate now spinning in the Caribbean Sea is forecast to move north into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen into a hurricane by the weekend, the National Hurricane Center says. Tap here to read more.

ORANGE OCTOBER: ASTROS 2017 PLAYOFF RUN

Houston manager A.J. Hinch loves that Justin Verlander, his starter for Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, has a ton of postseason experience. Tap here for more.

VEGAS SHOOTER BOOKED ROOM FACING LOLLAPALOOZA IN CHICAGO

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock booked rooms in a Chicago hotel facing the Lollapalooza music festival in August, a law enforcement source confirmed to USA TODAY. Tap here to read more.

SOME IN GOP OPEN TO BANNING GUN ACCESSORY USED IN VEGAS

Senior congressional Republicans say they are open to considering legislation banning "bump stocks" like the shooter in Las Vegas apparently used to make semi-automatic rifles perform more like fully automatic weapons. Tap here to read more.

NETFLIX IS RAISING THE PRICE OF ITS MOST POPULAR PLAN

Netflix is raising its prices for the first time in two years, increasing the cost of its most popular plan by $1 to $10.99 monthly. Tap here to read more.

© 2017 KHOU-TV