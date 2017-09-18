5 Things to Know: Trash crews ask residents for help after Harvey

TRASH CREWS ASK RESIDENTS FOR HELP AFTER HARVEY

It’s Day 19 of debris cleanup for many Houston residents, but as trash trucks continue to sweep the streets, the process is far from over. However, there are ways you can help make the process much easier. Tap here to read more.

MARIA MAKES LANDFALL ON DOMINICA AS CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE

Warnings and watches lit up across the Caribbean on Monday as Hurricane Maria gained strength and roared toward islands already hobbled by the carnage of Hurricane Irma. Maria, which grew to a Category 5 hurricane Monday night, had maximum sustained winds of 160 mph at 8 p.m. ET. Tap here for more.

STRANGER SAVES WOMAN'S FLOOD-DAMAGED WEDDING DRESS

Thousands of flood victims had to make the agonizing decisions about which precious belongings they had to throw away. For one woman, that included her wedding dress. Tap here for more.

BETTER FLOOD ALERTS NEEDED, COUNCILMAN SAYS

We all get flash flood warnings on our cell phones, but some neighbors on the west side want alerts for releases from the Barker and Addicks Reservoirs. Tap here for more.

LIFE AFTER HARVEY: THOUSANDS OF FAMILIES LIVING IN HOTELS

We’re three weeks into life after Harvey. Although the “mega shelter” at the George R. Brown Convention Center is now closed, thousands of people still don’t have a permanent place to call home. Tap here for more.

