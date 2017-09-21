5 Things to Know: Tonight on KHOU 11 watch the sold-out concert for Harvey relief

TONIGHT ON KHOU 11: SOLD-OUT CONCERT FOR HARVEY RELIEF

You know the saying, "Don't Mess With Texas?" Well, there's a timely twist on the Texas catchphrase. "Harvey Can't Mess with Texas" is the title for a star-studded benefit concert that's set to run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

PARTS OF METRORAIL OUT DUE TO POWER ISSUE

METRO says shuttle buses will have to carry passengers along some parts of the red, green and purple light rail lines early Friday due to a power disruption.

LARGE-SCALE BUYOUTS EASIER SAID THAN DONE

There is a flurry of talk about large-scale home buyouts as one answer to reducing flood risk. But the reality is any massive buyout plan is much easier said than done.

WRISTBANDS GIVEN OUT TO TEST FOR CHEMICAL EXPOSURE FROM HARVEY FLOODWATERS

Wristbands are being used to test for chemical exposure after Hurricane Harvey and are being handed out in several communities across the Houston area.

TEXAS A&M PROFESSOR, STUDENT WHO BROUGHT SON TO CLASS APPEAR ON 'ELLEN'

Texas A&M University professor whose act of kindness went viral earlier this month appeared on "The Ellen Show" Thursday along with his student and her 10-month-old son.

