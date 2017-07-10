5 things to know Monday: Amazon Prime Day 2017- Every major deal right here!

HOUSTON -- Here are five of this morning's top headlines along with your weather forecast from KHOU 11 News:
Amazon Prime Day 2017: Every major deal right here!
This year's Amazon Prime Day kicks off Monday evening -- six hours earlier than years past. Our money and gadget guru Matt Granite has been tracking some of the deals. Tap here for his latest info on what you can expect.
Trump accuses James Comey of leaking classified information to media
HPD looking for man still on the run 16 years after girl's murder
Video: Child says ‘I want to see lightning right in front of me' just before big strike
Throughout the night viewers from across the Houston area, especially on the north side, sent in their videos of lightning and storms. This video comes from Zoila Sanchez. It shows lightning hitting a building in the Greenspoint area. Tap here to watch.
19-year-old wins California lottery twice in one week
Winning the lottery just once is a pretty unforgettable experience for anyone of any age. Winning it twice, sure, that’s pretty unforgettable, too. Winning it twice in one week? Alright, that’s pretty incredible. Tap here for the full story.
HOUSTON'S WEATHER: Scattered downpours continue today
