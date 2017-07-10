5 things to know Monday: Amazon Prime Day 2017- Every major deal right here!

HOUSTON -- Here are five of this morning's top headlines along with your weather forecast from KHOU 11 News:

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Every major deal right here!

This year's Amazon Prime Day kicks off Monday evening -- six hours earlier than years past. Our money and gadget guru Matt Granite has been tracking some of the deals. Tap here for his latest info on what you can expect.

Trump accuses James Comey of leaking classified information to media

Two days after returning from an international summit, President Trump kicked off his week back in Washington by renewing his attack on the FBI director he fired in the midst of the Russia investigation – this time, accusing him of leaking classified information to the press. "James Comey leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION to the media. That is so illegal!" Trump tweeted early Monday. Tap here to read more.

HPD looking for man still on the run 16 years after girl's murder

Houston Police and Houston Crime Stoppers have released an updated composite sketch of a man wanted in the murder of a teen girl 16 years ago. Jesus Gerado Salazar is accused in the Oct. 30, 1999 brutal murder of 17-year-old Felicia Nichole Ruiz. Tap here for the full story.

Video: Child says ‘I want to see lightning right in front of me' just before big strike

Throughout the night viewers from across the Houston area, especially on the north side, sent in their videos of lightning and storms. This video comes from Zoila Sanchez. It shows lightning hitting a building in the Greenspoint area. Tap here to watch.

19-year-old wins California lottery twice in one week

Winning the lottery just once is a pretty unforgettable experience for anyone of any age. Winning it twice, sure, that’s pretty unforgettable, too. Winning it twice in one week? Alright, that’s pretty incredible. Tap here for the full story.

HOUSTON'S WEATHER: Scattered downpours continue today

