5 things to know Thursday: Bring Them Home! Today is National Missing Children's Day

HOUSTON -- Here are five of this morning's top headlines along with your weather forecast from KHOU 11 News:

Today is National Missing Children's Day

KHOU 11 News and KHOU.com are shining a spotlight on the issue of missing and endangered children in the Houston area today. Tap here to view a live stream & slideshow of missing kids in our area. Help bring them home!

1 killed, 1 wounded in gunfire at gas station in NW Harris County

Sheriff’s deputies say a man was killed and another was wounded in a shootout in the parking lot of a gas station in northwest Harris County. The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 16900 block of W. Little York. Tap here for the full report.

Driver unloading vehicles at car dealership struck, killed

Houston Police are investigating an incident that took the life of a man delivering cars at a car dealership. The crash happened late Wednesday along the Southwest Freeway frontage road near Bissonnet. Tap here for the full story.

Manchester bombing: British stop sharing case details with U.S.

British authorities stopped sharing information about the Manchester bombing investigation with American security officials over the leak of confidential and sensitive details about the case, media here reported Thursday. Police said eight men remain in custody following the attack. Tap here to read more.

President Trump to press for more NATO spending

As leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization gathered Thursday, President Trump planned to push for more defense spending by European countries while endorsing NATO's commitment to mutual defense if any one member is attacked. Tap here to read more.

=====

HOUSTON'S WEATHER: Warmer temps, nice today - rain Memorial Day

© 2017 KHOU-TV