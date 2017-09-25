5 Things to know: Texas Strong concert raises $68M and counting

Willie Nelson performs at the Texas Strong concert. (Photo: WFAA)

1. Texas Strong concert raises $68M ... and counting

A star-studded show, that included performances by Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt, has raised more than $68 million for the Rebuild Texas Fund, which goes toward Hurricane Harvey victims. Read more here.

2. Former Memphis police officer arrested outside White House on weapons charges

A former Memphis police officer was arrested near the White House on Sunday when police found 20 guns, including several assault weapons, in the trunk of his car, according to a Metro D.C. police report. Read more here.

3. Hawaiian fifth-graders write song of support for Texas

A group of fifth-grade students Kamehameha Schools-Hawai’i studying hurricanes decided they wanted to do more than just learn, but also wanted to figure out how they could help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Read more here.

4. Cowboys kneel before anthem, lock arms during it

Dallas Cowboys players, along with owner Jerry Jones locked arms during the national anthem before Monday night's game in Arizona. Read more here.

5. Paul Wall to headline free concert at Discovery Green

Houston rappers Paul Wall and Genesis Blu are set to take over Discovery Green with a free concert Thursday evening. Read more here.

