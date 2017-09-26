5 Things to Know: Texas oil worker kidnapped overseas, reports say

REPORTS: TEXAS OIL WORKER KIDNAPPED OVERSEAS

There are multiple reports an oil worker from East Texas has been kidnapped in Yemen. Tap here to read more.

AS HUMANITARIAN CRISIS UNFOLDS IN PUERTO RICO, TRUMP TWEETS ABOUT ISLAND'S 'MASSIVE DEBT'

Officials are calling the devastation in Puerto Rico a humanitarian disaster. Six days after Hurricane Maria hit, millions are struggling for basic necessities like adequate food, water, fuel and electricity. Eighty percent of the island's transmission lines are down, and power may not be restored for more than a month. Tap here to read more.

ALEJANDRO VILLANUEVA: I THREW STEELERS TEAMMATES UNDER BUS UNINTENTIONALLY

However after a tumultuous NFL Sunday that featured teams and players across the league reacting to President Trump's profane comments directed at those who protest during the national anthem, Alejandro Villanueva felt compelled to apologize to his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates – none of whom took the field for the anthem prior to Sunday's game in Chicago – after he alone stood outside the team tunnel at Soldier Field and stood with his hand over his heart. Tap here to read more.

PAT TILLMAN'S WIDOW: DON'T POLITICIZE PAT IN EFFORT TO DIVIDE

Marie Tillman, the widow of former NFL player and Army Ranger Pat Tillman, says that her husband's service "should never be politicized in a way that divides us." Tap here to read more.

NCAA BASKETBALL COACHES AMONG 10 CHARGED WITH FRAUD AND CORRUPTION

Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches. Tap here to read more.

© 2017 KHOU-TV