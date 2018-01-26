5 Things to Know: Texans' Watt visits Port Arthur to help hurricane victims

Texans' Watt visits Port Arthur to help hurricane victims

J.J. Watt continues to win over new fans for his willingness to help others.

Man arrested after flipping truck during chase in NW Houston

A man was arrested early Friday after a chase in a reportedly stolen pickup led to a crash.

Karolyi Ranch closes, remains under investigation after sex abuse allegations

The webpage for the legendary Karolyi Ranch announces the training facility known around the world for producing female Olympic gymnasts has permanently closed.

Mom says texting in medical emergency landed daughter in detention

For most parents, a book of baby photos helps them remember their child's "firsts," perhaps their child's first steps, or first words.

WATCH: Justin Tucker's 'Ave Maria' wins first Most Valuable Performer on CBS

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been named the first-ever NFL MVP. No, not Most Valuable Player. Most Valuable Performer.

