5 Things to Know: Tenn. pastor admits to 'sexual incident' at Woodlands church in 1998

Tenn. pastor admits to 'sexual incident' at Woodlands church in 1998

A Tennessee-based Megachurch pastor received a standing ovation from his congregation on Sunday after he admitted to a "sexual incident" involving a teenager 20 years ago. Tap here to read more.

Man pistol-whipped during robbery at Westbury apartments

Police in southwest Houston say a man was pistol-whipped and a gunshot was fired during a robbery at a Westbury apartment complex. Tap here to read more.

HCSO: Robbery suspect allegedly seen in Snapchat shooting video arrested

Authorities have captured a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery who deputies say was identified from a video allegedly showing him shooting a handgun from a moving car. Tap here to read more.

Friend: Mom in Galveston murder-suicide was depressed

Friends are telling KHOU 11 News that Flor Pineda had been struggling with depression. Investigators say she's the woman who killed her husband and two sons before taking her own life. Tap here to read more.

WATCH: Suspects smash truck into convenience store on S. Loop

Police are searching for three suspects after a failed smash-and-grab at a convenience store in southwest Houston overnight. Tap here to read more.

© 2018 KHOU-TV