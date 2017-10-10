5 Things to Know: Suspect apprehended in fatal Texas Tech shooting

SUSPECT APPREHENDED IN FATAL TEXAS TECH SHOOTING
Authorities apprehended a 19-year-old student accused of fatally shooting a Texas Tech University police officer at the campus police station. Tap here to read more.
HCSO: 1 TEEN DEAD AFTER CHASE WITH DEPUTIES
A chase between two off-duty deputies and four teens ended in a deadly crash overnight. Tap here to read more.
72-HOUR SALE: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FARES FALL BELOW $100 ROUND-TRIP
Deal hunters, get ready. Southwest’s broad twice-a-year blockbuster fare sale is back, dropping round-trip fares below $100 on dozens of the carrier’s shortest routes. Tap here for more.
GEORGE STRAIT SENDS SWEET VIDEO MESSAGE TO TEXAS GIRL FIGHTING CANCER
In a viral Facebook video, 'King of Country' George Strait sent well wishes to a 10-year-old girl named Bella battling cancer. Tap here to read more
DOCTOR: WATT RECOVERY MAY TAKE MORE THAN 6 MONTHS
JJ Watt is the heart and soul of the Houston Texans. Sunday night he went down and an entire city held its breath. Tap here to read more.
