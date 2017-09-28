5 Things to Know: Steve Scalise returns to Capitol for first time since shooting

STEVE SCALISE RETURNS TO CAPITOL FOR FIRST TIME SINCE SHOOTING

The congressman shot in June at a baseball practice is returning to work at the Capitol after three months in the hospital and at a rehabilitation facility. Tap here to read more.

MATTRESS MACK GIVING AWAY CLEANING SUPPLIES, MATTRESSES AFTER HARVEY

Are you in need of cleaning supplies after Harvey? Tap here to read more.

WATCH: QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ON HOME AND AUTO INSURANCE

As we recover after Harvey, we know a lot of you are trying to figure out how to navigate home and auto insurance. Tap here to watch the video.

HELP AFTER HARVEY: RECYCLING COMPANY HELPS DISTRIBUTE SUPPLIES

A Houston-based recycling company that re-processes thousands of pounds of textile is now using their resources to help Harvey victims. Tap here to read more.

MAP: CHECK OUT A HOUSTON-AREA BREWERY FOR NATIONAL DRINK BEER DAY

IT’S NATIONAL DRINK BEER DAY! Thinking of trying out some local brews? Tap here for a map of local breweries.

© 2017 KHOU-TV