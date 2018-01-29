5 Things to Know: State of the Union – what to watch at Trump's speech

State of the Union: 6 things to watch at Trump's speech, including the elephant in the room
A president has rarely stepped forward to address a Joint Session of Congress at a more promising time. Or a more perilous one. Tap here to read more.
Texas EquuSearch looking for missing 17-year-old from River Oaks
Texas EquuSearch began to search for a missing 17-year-old boy from River Oaks on Sunday. Tap here for more information.
HPD: Driver found dead with gunshot wound along SW Freeway
Homicide detectives are trying to figure out what lead to a man's death just off the Southwest Freeway near Beltway 8 overnight. Tap here to read more.
Recycling center goes up in flames in NE Houston
A recycling waste company in northeast Houston went up in flames overnight. Tap here to read more.
Triple treat: Supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse
Skywatchers will get a rare triple treat Jan. 31, with a supermoon, a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse. Tap here for more.
© 2018 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs