5 Things to Know: Shooter allowed to buy weapons after Air Force failed to flag him

SHOOTER ALLOWED TO BUY WEAPONS AFTER AIR FORCE FAILED TO FLAG HIM

The Air Force failed to flag Devin Kelley as banned from buying the weapons he used to kill 26 people and wound 20 more worshipers at a South Texas church on Sunday, the Air Force acknowledged late Monday.

THE MAN WHO TOOK DOWN THE TEXAS CHURCH GUNMAN

One minute he was relaxing barefoot at his home. In the next, Stephen Willeford stood behind a pickup truck, firing the shots that led to the demise of the gunman who massacred 26 people in a church.

CASKET DESIGNER OFFERING SERVICES TO FAMILIES OF SHOOTING VICTIMS AT NO COST

A Texas casket-maker has a request: If you know anyone who lost a loved one in the church attack in Sutherland Springs, send them his way.

BILL O'BRIEN: TEXANS HAVE DISCUSSED SIGNING COLIN KAEPERNICK

Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien says he and general manager Rick Smith have discussed signing Colin Kaepernick in the wake of last week's season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson.

WOMAN FIRED FOR GIVING PRESIDENT TRUMP THE MIDDLE FINGER

Her middle finger salute for the President has now cost her job, but Juli Briskman says she has no regrets. And no apologies.

