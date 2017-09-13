5 Things to Know: Shannon Miles to serve life without parole for murder of Deputy Goforth

Shannon Miles.

Shannon Miles to serve life without parole for murder of Deputy Goforth

Shannon Miles has pleaded guilty for the murder of Deputy Darren Goforth.

Miles will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole. The guilty plea was part of a plea deal that the prosecution, defense, sheriff, and Deputy Goforth’s family say they’re happy with.

Texans' Cushing suspended 10 games without pay

Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing has been suspended for 10 games without pay for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances, the team announced Wednesday.

Houston Police Sgt. Steve Perez laid to rest

Houston Police Sergeant Steve Perez was laid to rest after thousands attended a funeral service at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.

Perez, 60, drowned in floodwaters from Harvey while trying to report for duty on Aug. 29.

Perez spent his final hours trying to make roll call and save flooding victims. When he didn't show, police tracked his phone to a dark intersection near the Hardy Tollway and Beltway 8 which was covered in water.

6 dead at Florida nursing home after Irma knocks out power

Six people are dead at a Florida nursing home that was evacuated early Wednesday after several days without power following Hurricane Irma.

Officials said 115 patients were evacuated from the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills early Wednesday are in the process of evacuating another 18 patients from a nearby behavioral facility next door. The patients were transported to nearby hospitals.

Air Force Reserve to spray for mosquitoes over Harris County

Texas and Harris County are working with the Air Force Reserve to keep the mosquito population under control following the flooding brought by Harvey.

HCPH says the rain left behind created large areas where mosquitoes can lay their eggs. The U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 910th Airlift Wing will fly a modified C-130 cargo plane to conduct aerial sprays beginning Thursday evening.

© 2017 KHOU-TV