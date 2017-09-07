5 things to know: Senate passes $15B hurricane aid, Omni hotel worker confirmed dead

Hurricane watches are in effect for parts of the Florida Peninsula in advance of Hurricane Irma, a 175-mph as of 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. (Photo: 10Weather)

OMNI HOTEL WORKER'S BODY FOUND

The body of an Omni Hotel employee who had been missing since Hurricane Harvey hit was found Thursday in the hotel.

Jill Renick, 48, was director of Spa Services for the Omni. She had been missing since Sunday, Aug. 27.

Her family issued a statement saying "to know Jill is to have loved her."

IRMA ON PATH FOR FL, JOSE STRENGTHENS TO CAT 2

As Hurricane Irma continues barreling toward the United States, Hurricane Jose reached category 2 strength Thursday. The National Hurricane Center latest advisory listed Jose's winds reaching 105 mph.

To the West of both storms, Katia formed as a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday morning, then reached hurricane status by the late afternoon with sustained winds of 75 mph.

The National Hurricane Center predicts Katia will begin moving toward the coast of Mexico and strengthen Thursday night or early Friday.

SENATE PASSES HURRICANE RELIEF FUNDING

The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a $15.2 billion hurricane relief package that also increases the nation’s debt limit and funds the government for the next three months.

I'm happy to see the #Senate come together and pass emergency relief funding for #HurricaneHarvey & #HurricaineIrma. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) September 7, 2017

The Senate bill provides initial emergency funding for the response to disasters caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. It adds $7.4 billion in Community Development Block Grant funding for areas most affected by 2017 disasters to the $7.9 billion aid package the House approved on Wednesday.

TEACHER SUPPLY GIVEAWAY

Houston-area teachers can pick up free school supplies to restock their classrooms on Saturday at Kindred Church on Waugh Drive.

The supply giveaway is being organized by a volunteer group called KIDS 2 KIDS. The group will also hand out activitiy packs to children staying in shelters.

FIRST RESPONDERS SUE ARKEMA

Seven first responders who were hospitalized after the explosions last week at the Arkema chemical plant in Crosby filed a lawsuit for at least $1 million on Thursday.

A container filled with organic peroxides burns at the Arkema plant in Crosby. (Photo: Air 11)

The lawsuit accuses the chemical company of gross negligence, and alleges that first responders who maintained part of an arbitrary 1.5-mile evacuation radius around the chemical facility were not informed by Arkema of the explosions early in the morning of Aug. 31. Those responders were injured from “a release of toxic chemicals,” the lawsuit says.

