5 Things to Know: Selena Gomez reveals she received kidney transplant

SELENA GOMEZ REVEALS SHE RECEIVED KIDNEY TRANSPLANT

Selena Gomez recently received a kidney transplant from television actress Francia Raisa due her struggle with lupus, the singer revealed Thursday.

AIRPLANES TO SPRAY THESE AREAS FOR MOSQUITOES STARTING TONIGHT

County health officials say the public should not fear the spray being used to control the mosquito population in Harris County. Aerial spraying to combat the mosquitoes is scheduled to begin in Harris County on Thursday evening. The operation may take more than a day.

TRUMP DENIES REACHING DEAL WITH TOP DEMOCRATS ON DACA, BORDER SECURITY

President Trump on Thursday said he's "fairly close" to a deal with Congress that would protect young undocumented immigrants who came into the country illegally as children and address border security.

83-YEAR-OLD PUSHES SUSPECT OFF ROOF, ENDS POLICE STANDOFF

An 83-year-old man ended a police standoff that lasted for hours when he pushed a suspected burglar off his roof in La Puente.

HUSBAND OF WOMAN KILLED IN PLANO SHOOTING: 'I LOST A PART OF ME'

Myah Bass was one of the eight people who went to a Dallas Cowboys watch party at a home in Plano on Sunday and did not return. Plano police say Spencer Hight went on a shooting rampage and killed his ex-wife Meredith Lane and her seven friends.

