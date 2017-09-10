5 things to know: Sam Houston Tollway SB to reopen, Irma downgraded to Cat. 2

Houston traffic continues to frustrate drivers as the work week wraps up. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY SOUTHBOUND TO REOPEN SUNDAY NIGHT

The Harris County Toll Road Authority said they plan to reopen four southbound lanes of the Sam Houston Tollway Sunday night, reopening a major traffic thoroughfare just in time for the Monday morning commute.

The northbound lanes reopened Thursday night.

At one point last week, the entire tollway was under at least 14 feet of water. TxDOT and HCTRA brought in pumps to clear the water, but the southbound lanes also needed structural repairs.

IRMA DOWNGRADES TO CATEGORY 2 STORM

Hurricane Irma made landfall on the Florida Keys and later near Naples, but Florida's eastern coast was far from spared. In Miami, high winds snapped construction cranes and water swept down streets like rivers. In Palm Bay, 175 miles to the north, a tornado destroyed six mobile homes. Water rose by 4 feet in 30 minutes in some places.

Despite a 10-mile east shift Sunday afternoon Hurricane Irma still was poised to travel north and strike Tampa as a weaker storm before daybreak Monday, the National Hurricane Center said.

TEXANS FALL TO JAGUARS IN SEASON OPENER

Tom Savage’s run as the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans this season might have lasted only two quarters.

Though Houston’s offense improved after head coach Bill O’Brien pulled Savage and inserted rookie Deshaun Watson at the start of the second half on Sunday, the team still lost its regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-7.

The question, now, becomes whether the switch turns out to be permanent.

DESPITE LOSS, TEXANS FANS RALLY TOGETHER AFTER HARVEY

The Texans fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-7. But outside the stadium, hundreds of Texans fans tailgated, saying it's what they needed to continue to heal after Hurricane Harvey.

“This is a distraction well-deserved,” said fan Adelpha Morajon.

Exactly two weeks ago, as Houston dealt with citywide flooding, Petra Anderson said she didn’t think she’d find a reason to relax so soon.

“I don’t know. It just seemed like it was the end of the world, kind of," she said.

Tap here to read more.

HOUSTON FAMILIES REUNITE WITH PETS AFTER HARVEY

As life gets back to the “new normal” in Houston, some lucky pets and their owners are being reunited.

One 8-year-old boy and his mother were forced to leave their cat Garfield as the floodwaters crept closer to their home. They were so worried about him, they called the Houston SPCA for help.

Tap here to read more.

© 2017 KHOU-TV