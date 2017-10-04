5 Things to Know: Rex Tillerson refutes report he considered resigning

REX TILLERSON REFUTES REPORT HE CONSIDERED RESIGNING

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday he has never considered resigning his job and denied earlier reports that he called President Trump a "moron" during a July 20 meeting at the Pentagon.Tap here to read more.

FAKE FEMA INSPECTORS SPOTTED IN HOUSTON NEIGHBORHOODS

Fake FEMA inspectors have been spotted in a couple of Houston neighborhoods. But they didn’t do their research very well. Tap here to read more.

THREE SHERIFF'S OFFICE EMPLOYEES INDICTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday announced various assault charges against three sheriff’s office employees stemming from separate incidents. Tap here to read more.

NATIONAL TACO DAY: WHERE TO GET FREE AND DISCOUNTED TACOS ON WEDNESDAY

Taco Tuesday isn't the only day for taco deals this week. Wednesday is National Taco Day and it's a fiesta for taco lovers with many national taco chains marking the day with free tacos and specials. Tap here to read more.

DESHAUN WATSON NAMED AFC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

The NFL named Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson the AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in the team’s 57-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Tap here to read more.

