5 Things to Know: Red Cross responds to complaints from those at GRB shelter

RED CROSS RESPONDS TO COMPLAINTS FROM THOSE AT GRB SHELTER

People who’ve turned to the city’s George R. Brown Convention Center for a place to stay following Harvey tell KHOU 11 News there are growing frustrations inside aimed at the Red Cross. The complaints range from food to safety to concerns money promised by the charity isn’t coming fast enough.

MANY APPLY FOR UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE IN WAKE OF HARVEY

Hurricane Harvey pushed a lot of people out of work and applying for unemployment, like most benefits, is a process. But for John Millar, the frustration got to be too much. So Millar went online to apply for unemployment with the Texas Workforce Commission.

LOCALS PLAN TO RAISE HOMES AFTER FLOODING DURING HURRICANE HARVEY

Representatives from construction companies met with city officials Wednesday afternoon to discuss ways to expedite federal home-elevation grants for homes that perpetually flood.

TOP DEMOCRATS, TRUMP VOW TO DISCUSS PROTECTIONS FOR YOUNG IMMIGRANTS, BORDER SECURITY

President Trump and Congressional Democratic leaders on Wednesday agreed to address their differences over legislation protecting young immigrants and over the border wall between the United States and Mexico, according to a statement released by House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. The statement was released after the two lawmakers had dinner with the president.

ANGELS CRUSH ASTROS 9-1 WITH 8 EXTRA-BASE HITS

The Angels had romped their way to a 9-1 victory over the Astros to remain two games back of Minnesota for the second AL wild card with 14 to play. The Angels made it a tough night for spot starter Mike Fiers (8-10). He allowed eight runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

© 2017 KHOU-TV