5 Things to Know: Red Cross new website is back up

RED CROSS NEW WEBSITE IS BACK UP ONLINE

The Red Cross promised flood victims $400 of immediate assistance, but when it's website crashed, they couldn't deliver. On Thursday, it is relaunching a section of the website, www.redcross.org, to give more people the chance to apply. Tap here to read more.

WHEN SECONDS COUNT, 9-1-1 CALLERS FIND THEY ARE ON HOLD WITH HARRIS COUNTY FOR MINUTES

Flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey forced the Harris County 9-1-1 Emergency Center to relocate to the county’s northwest side. That relocation caused technical issues in the 9-1-1 dispatch center, causing lengthy hold times for those calling for help. Tap here to read more.

WOMAN WHO CRITICIZED HOBBY LOBBY'S COTTON SAYS SHE'S GOTTEN DEATH THREATS

Killeen resident Daniell Rider responded Wednesday to backlash she has received after posting to Facebook a photo of a faux raw cotton decorative plant sold at craft giant Hobby Lobby -- a company she urged to remove the decor by arguing the decoration was insensitive. Tap here to read more.

WHERE IS HARVEY FUNDRAISING MONEY GOING?

Where is my money going? It's a fair question viewers are asking after two major hurricane Harvey relief fundraising efforts brought in millions of dollars in aid. Tap here to read more.

ENTIRE ISLAND OF PUERTO RICO WITHOUT POWER AFTER BEING PUMMELED BY HURRICANE MARIA

Hurricane Maria finally spun offshore and into the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday after slamming Puerto Rico with a multi-hour barrage that knocked out all power, toppled cellphone towers and ripped the roofs off homes and businesses. Tap here to read more.

