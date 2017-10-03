5 Things to Know: Recipients of first grants from Harvey relief fund announced

RECIPIENTS OF FIRST GRANTS FROM HARVEY RELIEF FUND ANNOUNCED

Mayor Turner and Judge Emmett announced the first recipients of the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund on Tuesday.

JASON ALDEAN: IT'S TIME TO 'STAND TOGETHER AS ONE'

Country music star Jason Aldean took to social media to say he and his crew are safe after a gunman killed at least 59 people at an outdoor concert Sunday.

HARVEY HELP: DO YOU NEED HELP PAYING YOUR MORTGAGE?

If you have trouble paying your mortgage there is help available starting today in southwest Houston.

23-YEAR-OLD WOMAN KILLED IN SOUTHWEST FREEWAY CRASH

The Houston Police Department confirms a 23-year-old woman was killed in the 11000 block of the Southwest Freeway early Tuesday.

DEVASTATION IN DICKINSON

Residents in this small town say they were caught off guard as Hurricane Harvey dumped nearly a year's worth of rain in less than a week.

