5 Things to Know: Raw sewage stagnating in apartments; death toll in Mexico quake up to 5

Raw sewage stagnating in Houston apartment complex

One Houston apartment complex is stewing in the stench of raw sewage. This is after Hurricane Harvey took two of the city's wastewater treatment plants off-line, causing back-ups.

Families mourn friends who died rescuing others during Harvey

The families of two men are in mourning after the two friends died while rescuing others during Hurricane Harvey. Alonso Guillen, 31, and his friend Tomas Carreon drowned in floodwaters after their boat hit a bridge and flipped.

Former U.S. Presidents announce hurricane relief effort

The five living former Presidents have joined forces to help their fellow Americans with "One America Appeal," a hurricane relief effort. Fundraising efforts started in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and will extend to those affected by Irma.

Powerful 8.0-magnitude quake rocks southern Mexico; possible tsunami threat

A massive 8.0-magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico's southern coast, the U.S. Geological Survey said early Friday, triggering a potential tsunami threat to several neighboring countries.

Teacher spends free time cooking meals for Harvey victims

Through the storm we've seen ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Even before Hurricane Harvey delayed the start of school, one teacher started cooking for strangers.

© 2017 KHOU-TV