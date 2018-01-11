5 Things to Know: Rain moving in, colder temps and gusty winds to follow

Houston Forecast: Rain moving in, colder temps and gusty winds to follow

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft is tracking a line of rain expected to start pushing through the Houston area Thursday around 9 or 10 a.m. Tap here for the full forecast.

RodeoHouston tickets go on sale!

Set out a time Thursday morning to get your RodeoHouston tickets as they will be on sale starting at 10 a.m. Tap here to read more.

5 Mexican states get highest US 'do not travel' warning

Five states in Mexico now have the sternest "do not travel" advisories under a revamped U.S. State Department system unveiled Wednesday, putting them on the same level as war-torn countries like Syria, Yemen and Somalia. Tap here to read more.

Man found shot dead in roadway near Third Ward

Homicide investigators with the Houston Police Department were south of Third Ward early Thursday after a man was shot dead in a roadway. Tap here to read more.

Selena's family developing TV series based on her legacy

According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, the family of Selena Quintanilla-Perez is developing a TV series inspired by her legacy. Tap here to read more.

