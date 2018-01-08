5 Things to Know: Police expected to speak soon on missing sports journalist

SEARCH FOR MISSING JOURNALIST CONTINUES AFTER HOUSTON POLICE FIND HER JEEP

Late Sunday police found 29-year-old Courtney Roland's Jeep Cherokee in the Galleria area, but Roland remained missing as of Monday morning. Police are expected to speak this morning on the investigation, which will be stream on KHOU.com.

TEXAS WOMAN DIES FROM FLESH-EATING BACTERIAL INFECTION AFTER EATING RAW OYSTERS

A Texas woman who ate raw oysters from a market off the coast of Louisana died from a flesh-eating bacterial infection, health officials said.

FIRE BREAKS OUT AT TRUMP TOWER IN NYC

The Fire Department of New York says it's at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

CDC: TEXAS ONE OF 26 STATES REPORTING 'HIGH FLU ACTIVITY'

Texas is one of 26 states reporting "high flu activity", according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

SPACEX KICKS OFF 2018 WITH LAUNCH OF MYSTERIOUS ZUMA MISSION, FALCON LANDING

A secret government satellite mission code-named Zuma zoomed into orbit from Cape Canaveral Sunday night atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

