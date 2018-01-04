5 Things to Know: Pilot of missing plane identified as animal rescue volunteer

Here are five headlines we are following this afternoon in the KHOU 11 Newsroom:

Pilot of plane missing over Gulf identified as animal rescue volunteer

Coast Guard officials say they lost contact with the pilot, Bill Kinsinger, after the plane flew past Freeport. The Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in New Orleans sent a plane into the Gulf to try and make contact with the pilot where they observed him slouched over in the cockpit. Tap here to read the full story.

Justice Department ending federal policy that let legal pot flourish

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has rescinded an Obama-era policy that paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country, creating new confusion about enforcement and use just three days after a new legalization law went into effect in California. Tap here to read more.

Is the 'Be Someone' bridge graffiti or a landmark? Thousands sign petition

There is a petition circulating to declare the popular 'Be Someone' sign a Houston landmark. It was first painted in 2012 and has become a symbol of inspiration for those who drive by it on I-45 near downtown. Tap here for the full story.

'I love you more': Friend sent message to family before their death in Arizona cabin

A longtime friend of the family found dead in a cabin in Parks, Arizona believes she was one of the last people to speak with the family before their deaths. “I sent her this snap ‘I love you more,’” Rhonda Alsobrook told KPNX. “I won this conversation because I said ‘I love you more’ and I was the last one to say ‘I love you more.’” Tap here for the full story.

Dow Jones tops 25,000 for first time in history

The milestone-busting Dow has done it again. The Dow Jones industrial average topped 25,000 for the first time Thursday, kicking off 2018 where it left off last year with sizable stock market gains powered by a global economic recovery and optimism that the Republican tax-cut bill will provide a fresh boost for U.S. growth and help American companies make more money. Tap here to read more.

© 2018 KHOU-TV