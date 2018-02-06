5 Things to Know: Opponents sound off at meeting against Texas High-Speed Rail Project

Opponents sound off at meeting against Texas High-Speed Rail Project

Inside a jam-packed school auditorium, the Texas High Speed Rail Project hit a wall of opposition on Monday. Tap here to read more.

Woman murdered during carjacking at gas station in southwest Houston

Police say a woman is dead after an attempted carjacking at a gas station in southwest Houston. Tap here to read more.

SpaceX animation shows Falcon Heavy operation from liftoff to orbit

A new animation released ahead of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launch shows how it'll go from takeoff to orbit if all goes according to plan. Tap here to read more.

Twinning: Teacher surprises student by rocking same hairstyle

In a sweet and thoughtful gesture, a Sugar Land teacher made one of her student's day just by getting a new 'do. Tap here to read more.

Attorney: Pasadena ISD expelled student for feeling sick

A Pasadena family claims their daughter was expelled from school for doing drugs, even though a drug screen exonerated her. Tap here to read more.

