5 Things to Know: Olympic gold medalist says she was victim of sexual abuse

McKayla Maroney said she was sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar starting when she was 13. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports)

Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney says she was victim of sexual abuse

Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney wrote on Twitter that she was sexually abused by Dr. Larry Nassar, over several years starting at the age of 13 when she was invited to a USA Gymnastics national team training camp. Tap here to read more.

Manhunt underway after 3 killed, 2 wounded in MD office park shooting

A Maryland sheriff says three people have been killed and two were wounded during a shooting at an office park in the northeastern part of the state. Tap here to read more.

Elizabethtown boy sleeps for 11 days, doctors call it a medical mystery

A second grader slept for 11 days straight inside Norton Children’s Hospital in Elizabethtown, Kentucky and doctors still don’t know what caused it. Tap here to read more.

Houston man with ties to Boy Scouts charged with sex assault of a child

Houston police say sex crime charges have been filed against a man who had access to children through the Boy Scouts of America. HPD says Ulf Gerrit Lueders, 41, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and online solicitation of a minor. Tap here to read more.

Trump challenges claim he told widow that soldier 'knew what he signed up for'

President Trump reportedly told the widow of one of the U.S. service members who was killed in an ambush by Islamic State-linked militants in Niger earlier this month that the soldier knew "what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurts," during a phone call on Tuesday. Trump challenged the claim in a tweet on Wednesday. Tap here to read more.

© 2017 KHOU-TV