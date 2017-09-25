5 Things to Know: North Korea says Trump's statement a 'declaration of war'

NORTH KOREA: TRUMP'S STATEMENT A 'DECLARATION OF WAR'

North Korea's foreign minister on Monday said Donald Trump's latest statement was "a declaration of war" against his country. President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been locked in a back and forth war of words. Tap here to read more.

'DEVASTATION IN PUERTO RICO HAS SET US BACK NEARLY 20 TO 30 YEARS'

Hurricane Maria's destruction has set Puerto Rico back decades, even as authorities worked to assess the extent of the damage, Puerto Rico's nonvoting representative in the U.S. Congress said Sunday. Tap here to read more.

J.J. WATT: 'I DON'T CARE HOW YOU LOSE, IT SUCKS'

J.J. Watt wants nothing to do with a moral victory or participation ribbon in the wake of the Houston Texans’ 36-33 loss in New England in Week 3. The close-but-no-cigar effort definitely frustrated Houston’s standout defensive end. Tap here to read more.

MAN QUITS STADIUM JOB AFTER BILLS PROTEST DURING NATIONAL ANTHEM

Stadium worker Erich Nikischer quit his job at New Era Field after almost 30 years. Tap here to read more.

WWII VET TAKES A KNEE IN SUPPORT OF PROTESTING ATHLETES

A photo of a 97-year-old Missouri man kneeling to show solidarity with black football players has been shared thousands of times as his message of peace and acceptance spreads across the Internet. Tap here to read more.

