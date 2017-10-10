5 Things to Know: 'New Yorker' publishes new allegations of rape, sexual assault in Weinstein

HARVEY WEINSTEIN SCANDAL: 'NEW YORKER' PUBLISHES NEW ALLEGATIONS OF RAPE, SEXUAL ASSAULT

Six days after the New York Times published a blistering report detailing nearly 30 years of sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein, the New Yorker has published its own explosive investigative report including accusations of rape and sexual assault. Tap here to read more.

DONNA KARAN APOLOGIZES AFTER DEFENDING HARVEY WEINSTEIN

Designer Donna Karan started a Twitter storm Monday with her comments defending disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein — comments that suggested women and the way they dressed were partially to blame for his alleged abhorrent behavior. Tap here to read more.

SUSPECT APPREHENDED IN FATAL TEXAS TECH SHOOTING

Authorities apprehended a 19-year-old student accused of fatally shooting a Texas Tech University police officer at the campus police station. Tap here to read more.

72-HOUR SALE: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FARES FALL BELOW $100 ROUND-TRIP

Deal hunters, get ready. Southwest’s broad twice-a-year blockbuster fare sale is back, dropping round-trip fares below $100 on dozens of the carrier’s shortest routes. Tap here for more.

DAD OF MISSING GIRL DID LAUNDRY BEFORE CALLING POLICE

Police are sharing details of what a Richardson father says he did for five hours between sending his young daughter outside for misbehavior and calling the police department to report her missing. Tap here or read more.

© 2017 KHOU-TV