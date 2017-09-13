5 Things to Know: Nelson joins Texas Strong concert; shoemaker donates to girl's Harvey efforts

WILLIE NELSON, PAUL SIMON JOIN TEXAS STRONG CONCERT FOR HARVEY RELIEF

Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Leon Bridges and others will come together on Friday, September 22 for the largest live benefit concert in Texas. Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas: A Benefit Concert for Hurricane Harvey Relief will take place at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

SHOEMAKER DONATES TO PLANO GIRL'S HURRICANE HARVEY EFFORTS

A little girl’s effort to raise money to buy shoes for Hurricane Harvey’s victims got a big boost Tuesday afternoon. SAS Shoes, a San Antonio-based shoemaker, donated 200 pairs of shoes worth more than $10,000.

5 DEAD AT FLORIDA NURSING HOME AFTER IRMA KNOCKS OUT POWER

Five people are dead at a Florida nursing home that was evacuated early Wednesday after several days without power. About 115 patients were evacuated from the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills early Wednesday.

TEXAS HOTEL IN THE MIDST OF RENOVATIONS DONATES FURNITURE TO HARVEY'S HOMELESS

A hotel is your home away from home. It can be even more when your home is underwater. When Tropical Storm Harvey hit, The Best Western Plus of Lewisville welcomed dozens of heartbroken Houstonians.

TEXANS WHO LOST GUN LICENSES DUE TO HARVEY CAN GET NEW ONES FOR FREE

Texans who have lost or damaged their license to carry a handgun as a result of Hurricane Harvey can temporarily receive a free replacement, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday.

