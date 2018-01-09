5 Things to Know: Neighbors of family killed in murder-suicide say they saw no signs of trouble

Here are five headlines we are following this morning in the KHOU 11 newsroom:

Neighbors of family killed in murder-suicide at Galveston hotel say they saw no signs of trouble

Flor de Maria Pineda, husband Mauricio Morales, their 10-year-old son Mauricio, Jr. and 5-year-old son David all died on the eighth floor of the San Luis Hotel in Galveston Monday. Investigators said Flor shot her husband, two sons then turned the gun on herself. Tap here for reaction from those who knew the family.

Cold weather on the way back to Houston

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says cold weather is on the way Friday through the weekend with overnight temperatures back in the 30s. It will be preceded by a round of rain that will pass through on Thursday. Tap here for the full forecast.

7 more deaths caused by flu in Dallas County

Seven more flu-related deaths have been reported in Dallas County, bringing the total number to 18. Health officials confirmed the number Tuesday morning. The ages of those who died range from 47 to 88. Tap here to read more.

The flu: What you need to know

With the flu spreading like wildfire, many of you have questions. We found key answers from the Centers for Disease Control. Tap here to read more

'F--- Trump' projected on Mercedes-Benz Stadium during National Championship

It's happened before, and it's happened again but this time during the National Championship. Yesterday's game brought many big names to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium but the most controversial of those names was President Donald Trump. Tap here to read more.

