5 Things to Know: Montgomery County neighborhood forced out of their homes, into tents

MONTGOMERY COUNTY NEIGHBORHOOD FORCED OUT OF THEIR HOMES, INTO TENTS

Residents who, weeks after the floodwaters came, still can’t return home. Tents are erected in front of many houses and mobile homes — the structures themselves inhabitable, the families left with nowhere to go. Nearly everything they own sits in those piles. Tap here to read more.

POLICE: WOMAN SHOT, KILLED SLEEPING BOYFRIEND BEFORE DISMEMBERING BODY

A woman has been charged with the murder of her boyfriend after she fatally shot him and then dismembered his body inside their home, according to the Baytown Police Department. Police will have an update at 3 p.m. Tap here to read more and here to watch the press conference.

5 WEATHER THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

Fall arrives this Friday at 3:02pm. While the season changes our weather pattern will not. Tap here to read more.

MARIA GROWS TO CATEGORY-3 MAJOR HURRICANE

Warnings and watches lit up across the Caribbean on Monday as Hurricane Maria gained strength and roared toward islands already hobbled by the carnage of Hurricane Irma. Tap here to read more.

ASTROS FANS SNATCH UP PLAYOFF GEAR; POSTSEASON TICKETS ON SALE

From the moment after the Astros clinched their first division title in 16 years, the party’s been going strong at the team store. Tap here to read more.

