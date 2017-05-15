5 things to know Monday: Two Houston children hurt in shootings in less than 24 hours

HOUSTON -- Here are five of this morning's top headlines along with your weather forecast from KHOU 11 News:

Young boy shot in leg as bullets are fired at NE Houston home

Men firing a gun in the middle of a northeast Houston neighborhood shot a 9-year-old boy who was inside his home, Houston Police say. Earlier in the day Sunday, another 9-year-old was shot in an unrelated incident on the other side of town. Tap here for the latest report.

Deputy constable, daycare van crash in Memorial area

A deputy constable was involved in a crash Monday morning in the Memorial area. According to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, shortly before 6 a.m. a deputy was responding to a scene in west Houston when she collided with a "Elena's Daycare Transportation" van on Memorial near Dairy Ashford. Tap here for the full story.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich criticizes 'embarrassing' President Trump

Gregg Popovich gave a hard foul to President Trump – again. The San Antonio Spurs coach who has long since made his opinion about Trump known ended his pregame media session for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on a political platform Sunday afternoon, admonishing Trump for the early part of his tenure. Tap here to read more.

'WannaCry' ransomware attack: What we know

Countries around the world braced Monday for the spread of a massive ransomware cyberattack crippling thousands of computers at banks, hospitals and government institutions. Tap here for what we know so far.

'Sin City, 'The Avengers' actor Powers Boothe dies

Powers Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TV's "Deadwood," and in the movies "Tombstone," ''Sin City" and "The Avengers," has died. He was 68. Tap here to read more.

HOUSTON'S WEATHER: Few clouds today; rain chance later this week

