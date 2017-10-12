5 Things to Know: Mom fears missing teen daughter was taken by sex traffickers

MOM FEARS MISSING TEEN DAUGHTER WAS TAKEN BY SEX TRAFFICKERS

A mother fears her daughter who has been missing for more than a week was lured away by sex traffickers. Tap here to read more.

PARENTS FURIOUS AFTER DAUGHTER GETS RACIST MESSAGE VIA SNAPCHAT

A local couple claims their daughter was the target of a racist threat on social media and says The Woodlands High School is not doing enough to protect their students. Tap here to read more.

ASTROS-YANKEES AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: 5 THINGS TO WATCH

It will be the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. Here are five things to watch in the ALCS. Tap here to read more.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES WILL SOON FLY TO HAWAII

Summer may be over but there's plenty of time to plan for next season. And with a major carrier adding flights to Hawaii in 2018, this may be a good time to start. Tap here to read more.

INNOCENT BYSTANDERS WOUNDED IN DRIVE-BY SHOOTING IN SE HOUSTON

Houston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a man and woman at a gas station early Thursday morning. Tap here to read more.

© 2017 KHOU-TV