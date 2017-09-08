5 things to know: Millions told to evacuate Florida, Beyonce visits hurricane survivors

Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry attends the 45th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 9, 2011 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images, 2011 Getty Images)

J.J. WATT FUND SURPASSES $30 MILLION

Over 197,000 people have made donations to the fundraising effort started by Houston Texans star for Hurricane Harvey relief. The fund started with a $200,000 goal, but has collected more than $30.7 million as of Friday night.

BEYONCE VISITS HURRICANE VICTIMS

Queen Bey arrived in Houston to support Harvey survivors at her home church on Friday afternoon.

Beyoncé was seen landing at Hobby Airport before arriving at St. John's United Methodist Church downtown. Her daughter, Blue Ivy, and mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, were by her side.

MILLIONS TOLD TO EVACUATE FLORIDA

More than 5 million people have been warned to evacuate Florida as Hurricane Irma barrels toward the coast.

By early evening, Irma was a slightly weakened Category 4 storm with winds of 155 mph (250 kph) and forecasters said it could be back up to Category 5 when it comes ashore near Key West on Sunday morning.

Forecasters adjusted the storm's potential track more toward the west coast of Florida, away from the Miami metropolitan area of 6 million people, meaning "a less costly, a less deadly storm," University of Miami researcher Brian McNoldy said.

NURSE WORKS SIX DAYS STRAIGHT AFTER HURRICANE, THEN GOES INTO LABOR

A NICU nurse, who happened to be nine months pregnant, worked for six days straight after Hurricane Harvey hit, caring for patients night and day as the road around Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center flooded.

Then she went into labor.

Nurse became patient, and her healthy baby boy was born on Wednesday.

TROY GENTRY DIES IN HELICOPTER CRASH

Troy Gentry, half of the country music duo Montgomery Gentry, died Friday in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50.

© 2017 KHOU-TV