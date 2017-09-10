5 Things to Know: Many HISD students head back to school; 8 killed Plano shooting

MANY HISD STUDENTS HEAD BACK TO SCHOOL

Many Houston ISD students are heading back to school on Monday following a delay due to Hurricane Harvey. District press secretary Tracey Clemons told KHOU 11 News the superintendent's word for this school year is flexibility.

HURRICANE IRMA CONTINUES PATH OF DESTRUCTION AS FLORIDA EYES CLEANUP

Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm early Monday as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages. The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. As of 2 a.m. ET, the storm was centered about 25 miles northeast of Tampa.

8 KILLED, INCLUDING SUSPECT, IN SHOOTING AT A PLANO HOME

Eight people, including a suspect, were killed Sunday evening in a shooting incident at a Plano home. The shooting happened in the 1700 block of W. Spring Creek Pkwy near Blue Ridge Trail.

BAYTOWN TEACHERS OVERCOME BACK-TO-SCHOOL CHALLENGES AFTER HARVEY

Monday, many teachers in the Baytown area will be heading back to work while still trying to repair their own homes. Typically the weekend before the first day of school, teachers are resting, but like many in Houston and Southeast Texas, sleep has been hard to come by.

KEUCHEL LOSES CONTROL, AL WEST-LEADING ASTROS SWEPT BY A'S

Astros ace Dallas Keuchel walked in two runs and hit a batter to force in another during a shaky sixth inning, and the Oakland Athletics completed a four-game sweep of Houston with a 10-2 victory on Sunday.

