5 Things to Know: Man wanted for woman's murder; Red Cross $400 assistance website returns

RED CROSS $400 ASSISTANCE WEBSITE RETURNS

The Red Cross promised flood victims $400 of immediate assistance, but when it's website crashed, they couldn't deliver. On Thursday it relaunched a section of the website, www.redcross.org, to give more people the chance to apply. Tap here to read more.

MAN WANTED FOR WOMAN'S MURDER IN NORTHWEST HOUSTON

Police say a man is charged and wanted for the fatal shooting of a woman late Tuesday in northwest Houston. Marion Goodall, 34, is charged with murder in the killing of Leticia Greer, 38, according to the Houston Police Department. Tap here to read more.

MAN CHARGED WITH HATE CRIME ATTACK ON LYFT DRIVER

A Houston man is accused of a hate crime after investigators say he attacked a Lyft driver over his Middle Eastern heritage. Matthew W. Dunn, 39, is charged with an assault that caused bodily injury, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Tap here to read more.

DICKINSON MOMS ON A MISSION HELP COMMUNITY REBUILD

Sometimes, all it takes to feed a soul is a sandwich. Down in Dickinson, sandwiches are part of the mission for three moms. Tap here to read more.

HURRICANE MARIA STRENGTHENS AHEAD OF EXPECTED TURN TO THE NORTH FAR OFF U.S. COAST

After devastating much of Puerto Rico, a briefly weakened Hurricane Maria regained strength Thursday as it swept into warm waters off the Dominican Republic ahead of an expected turn north well off the U.S. coast in the Atlantic. Tap here to read more.

