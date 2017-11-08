5 Things to Know: Man kills cousin in murder-suicide; woman steals electronics at self-checkout

HCSO: MAN KILLS COUSIN, SELF AT SPRING HOME

Two people are dead following what authorities say appears to be a murder-suicide at a home in the Spring area. Tap here to read more.

WOMAN CHARGED WITH PAYING $3.70 FOR $1,800 WORTH OF ELECTRONICS IN WALMART SELF-CHECKOUT

A woman was arrested at Walmart after a deputy said she rang up more than $1,800 worth of electronics for $3.70 in the self-checkout Monday. Tap here to read more.

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett suffered stroke weeks before Harvey hit

Judge Ed Emmett’s was the face you saw during daily, sometimes hourly, updates throughout Harvey, offering information about evacuations or asking neighbors to step up to help. Tap here to read more.

MISSING PIECES: THE PRETEND PARTY

This month marks the 18-year anniversary of a mom and dad burying their daughter. Tap here to read more.

STOLEN PAINTING WORTH $165M FOUND BEHIND BEDROOM DOOR

Ron Roseman loved the stories Rita and Jerome “Jerry” Alter, his favorite aunt and uncle, used to tell him about their world travels. The couple, who lived in Cliff, New Mexico, traveled to all seven continents, visiting 140 countries. Tap here to read more.

