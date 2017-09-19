5 Things to Know: Low-income residents struggle after Harvey ruined their vehicles

LOW-INCOME RESIDENTS STRUGGLE AFTER HARVEY RUINED THEIR VEHICLES

Tens of thousands of southeast Texans’ vehicles were damaged or totaled when the worst rainfall event in American history flooded streets, houses and entire neighborhoods. Like thousands of other people in this battered region, they only carried the minimum amount of auto insurance required by Texas law. But those liability policies don’t cover flood damage. Tap here to read more.

FREE SERVICES, RESOURCES FOR HOUSTON-AREA VICTIMS OF HARVEY

There is a growing list of companies and government agencies stepping up to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. It’s just another example of how our community is #HoustonStrong. Tap here for more.

AT UN, TRUMP THREATENS TO 'TOTALLY DESTROY NORTH KOREA' IF IT CONTINUES ON NUCLEAR PATH

In his first major speech to the United Nations, President Trump on Tuesday threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea if it does not give up its nuclear weapons ambitions. Tap here for more.

HURRICANE MARIA CLOBBERS DOMINICA, EYES PUERTO RICO

Hurricane Maria swept over the small island of Dominica with catastrophic winds overnight, starting a charge into the eastern Caribbean that threatens islands already devastated by Hurricane Irma and holding the possibility of a direct hit on Puerto Rico. Tap here for more.

TOYS R US BANKRUPTCY: SHOULD I USE MY GIFT CARD AND OTHER QUESTIONS, ANSWERED

Toys R Us, the big box store of toy retailers, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and said it will use the process to come to terms with its debt holders and other creditors to restructure its $5 billion in debt. The retailer, in an announcement late Monday night, said its stores will remain open and that it is prepared for the important holiday season. Still, that leaves customers with many questions. Tap here for more.

