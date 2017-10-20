5 Things to Know: Kingwood bike mom responds to online criticism

KINGWOOD BIKE MOM RESPONDS TO ONLINE CRITICISM

Twice a day, five days a week, parents line up at Bear Branch Elementary. The line is long as students are picked up and dropped off. Tap here to read more.

PORT ARTHUR REVEREND DONATES CASKETS TO FAMILY KILLED IN SILSBEE FIRE

Reverend Van Jordan from First Sixth Baptist Church in Port Arthur is heartbroken following the deaths of Ashley Pickering and her five children. Tap here to read more.

TRUMP RELEASES PETITION FOR ANTHEM STANDING: 'SHOW PATRIOTISM'

In another step to try to keep pressure on the NFL for not disciplining players who are choosing to protest during the national anthem, President Trump and Vice President Pence released a petition asking for supporters' signatures. Tap here to read more.

SAVING GIRLS | TEENS ARE BEING BOUGHT AND SOLD FOR SEX, BUT YOU CAN HELP

Teenagers are being bought and sold for sex. It’s overwhelming and scary, but you can help. Tap here to read more.

ASTROS NOW TRAILING YANKEES IN ALCS, NEED 9TH VERLANDER WIN

Justin Verlander agreed to that last-second trade to the Houston Astros with hopes of another World Series, and has since won all eight games he has pitched. Tap here to read more.

© 2017 KHOU-TV