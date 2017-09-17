5 Things to Know: KHOU 11 crew reunites with truck driver rescued during Hurricane Harvey

KHOU 11 CREW REUNITES WITH TRUCK DRIVER RESCUED DURING HURRICANE HARVEY

After helping to rescue Robert Roberson from floodwaters during Harvey, Brandi Smith KHOU and photographer Mario Sandoval reunited with the truck driver at his home in Mississippi. Smith will also share the rescue and reunion story on CBS News This Morning immediately following KHOU 11 News. Tap here to read more.

LAST OF THE EVACUEES MOVED OUT OF GRB

The last of the evacuees at the George R. Brown Convention Center were bused out overnight as they city works to move them to other shelters. According to security dispatch, the last of the evacuees were moved out at about 1 a.m. Monday. Tap here to read more.

POLICE: WOMAN SHOT, KILLED SLEEPING BOYFRIEND BEFORE DISMEMBERING BODY

A woman has been charged with the murder of her boyfriend after she fatally shot him and then dismembered his body inside their home, according to the Baytown Police Department. Tap here to read more.

ASTROS CLINCH AL WEST WITH 7-1 WIN OVER MARINERS

Justin Verlander struck out 10 over seven innings in his first home start for Houston, Derek Fisher and Marwin Gonzalez homered in a big fifth inning and the Astros clinched the American League West with a 7-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Tap here to read more.

5 THINGS YOU MISSED AT THE EMMY AWARDS

The Handmaid's Tale and Veep were big winners at Sunday's Emmy Awards, picking up best drama and comedy series, respectively. Here's what else you need to know from TV's biggest night. Tap here to read more and here for the winners list.

