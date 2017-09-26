5 Things to Know: Jones says he is proud of Cowboys' statement about unity, equality during anthem

Sep 25, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Dallas Cowboys players kneel together with their arms locked prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

JONES: PROUD OF COWBOYS' STATEMENT ABOUT UNITY, EQUALITY DURING ANTHEM

Hours after Dallas Cowboys players and coaches took a knee prior to the national anthem and locked arms during it, owner Jerry Jones called it "a statement about unity and...equality."

RED CROSS DENIES, THEN APPROVES ASSISTANCE FOR FAMILY AFTER RECEIVING RESCUE VIDEO

From emails to social media, we are hearing from tons of you who are frustrated with the Red Cross. Many of those affected by Hurricane Harvey are still waiting for the $400 of assistance they were promised.

REAL ESTATE CONCERN: GOOGLE REVEALS HOUSTON FLOOD ZONES

... we have a problem. Google Maps has outed us as a city that floods. Anyone using it on their phone can now browse our neighborhoods to see who got flooded and who stayed flooded. For Houstonians continuing to suffer even today, facing a months-to-years long recovery after Harvey, this is more bad news because it may result in, or perpetuate lower home values.

COP KILLER SHANNON MILES SPEAKS IN DEPUTY GOFORTH CASE

In the early morning hours after Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Goforth was murdered, Shannon Miles sat in an interrogation room chair for what would be a grueling interview with homicide detectives.

EXCLUSIVE: 'WHY IS IT ALWAYS ABOUT THE GIRL?' CONVICTED MURDERER ASKS

The life lessons Julian Martinez learned came too late to save the life of the teenage girl he killed in March 2015. "I chose the wrong path and this is where it led me," Martinez said. "I should have got a real job and took care of my family."

