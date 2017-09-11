5 Things to Know: Irma's next air travel target; Miss Texas slams Trump's comments

IRMA, STILL BATTERING FLORIDA, WEAKENS TO TROPICAL STORM

Irma weakened to a tropical storm early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds and gushing floodwaters and that left more than half the state without power. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

11 TIPS ON DEALING WITH MOLD IN YOUR HOME

More than two weeks after Harvey flooded the Houston area, some residents are just now getting back into their homes while others are still waiting to get in. Here is some important advice for homeowners who are cleaning up and making repairs.

MISS TEXAS SLAMMED TRUMP'S CHARLOTTESVILLE COMMENTS

Disagreeing with President Trump was a common theme during the Miss America 2018 competition Sunday. Miss Texas Margana Wood, a University of Texas student from Houston, was asked about Trump's comments on the events in Charlottesville last month.

IRMA'S NEXT AIR TRAVEL TARGET: THE WORLD'S BUSIEST AIRPORT

Hurricane Irma’s next target for air travel? The world’s busiest airport. The storm was now expected to track toward Atlanta and other busy airports in the Southeast after making landfall in Florida on Sunday. Irma has already made a mess of flight schedules in Florida, and it began to do the same in Atlanta Monday.

J.J. WATT ON FINGER INJURY: 'JUST BUSTED THE BONE THROUGH THE SKIN'

J.J. Watt's description of his injury Sunday is not for the squeamish. The Houston Texans defensive end hurt his finger and later returned to finish the team’s 29-7 regular-season opening loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

