5 Things to Know: Irma leaves trail of destruction; Missouri City mayor defends response

Hurricane Irma leaves trail of destruction across Caribbean

Hurricane Irma left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean on Thursday as the Category 5 storm howled past Puerto Rico and headed toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti on its way to Florida.

At least nine people have died and authorities are struggling to get aid to small Caribbean islands devastated by the storm’s record 185 mph winds. Barbuda's prime minister called the island "barely habitable" and St. Martin, an island split between French and Dutch control, saw extensive damage.

Communications with areas hit by Irma have been difficult, and information on damage trickled out. However, authorities cautioned that the death toll is likely to rise.

Incredible images of Hurricane Irma take over social media as it approaches U.S.

Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Caribbean Wednesday as a Category 5 storm.

With sustained winds near 185 mph, the powerful storm moves toward the eastern coast of the U.S.

As Florida braces for the hurricane to make landfall, striking images from the storm are making the rounds on social media.

Missouri City mayor defends response to Harvey

Missouri City’s mayor ordered for emergency responders to be granted authority to commandeer private property at the height of the Houston-area flooding last week - and they did.

Missouri City Mayor Allen Owen signed the order along with the city attorney on August 28, 2017, authorizing emergency crews to commandeer, procure and use private property for the public good.

Owen says rescuers and city staff accessed locked stores including Lowes, Wal-Mart, H-E-B and Academy and took supplies, including kayaks, waders and water boots.

WATCH: Meet the strangers who became heroes during Harvey

Thousands of Texans owe their lives to complete strangers who charged into Hurricane Harvey to pull residents from the floodwaters.

Brendan Keefe visits communities where ordinary people turned into heroes.

Maybin's homer in 9th lifts Astros past Seattle 5-3

Cameron Maybin would be hard-pressed to find a better way to cap his first week with a new team.

Maybin hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift Houston past the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Wednesday night, helping the Astros complete a three-game sweep to extend their winning streak to seven.

