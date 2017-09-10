5 things to know: Irma slams Florida, Texans honor first responders

A car sits abandoned in storm surge along North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard as Hurricane Irma hits the southern part of the state September 10, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

IRMA MAKES SECOND LANDFALL IN FLORIDA

Hurricane Irma, now a category 3 storm, made its second landfall in Florida at Marco Island at about 2:30 p.m. Central Time.

While winds are expected to weaken, hurricane-force winds are no joke. Life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds remain likely threats in the coming hours across Florida's west coast.

Irma remains a Category 3 storm with 120 mph winds, according to the 2 p.m. Sunday update from the National Hurricane Center. It is moving north at 12 mph and is approaching Southwest Florida.

TEXANS FALL TO JAGUARS IN SEASON OPENER

The Texans dropped their regular season and home opener to the Jacksonville Jaguars 29-7.

Though Houston’s offense improved after head coach Bill O’Brien pulled starting quarterback Tom Savage and inserted rookie Deshaun Watson at the start of the second half on Sunday, the mid-game switch wasn’t enough.

The upset is a setback in the AFC South for the Texans, who are looking to repeat as the division winner.

TEXANS HONOR FIRST RESPONDERS

The Houston Texans honored first responders, so crucial during Hurricane Harvey and subsequent relief efforts, prior to kickoff of Sunday's regular-season opener. The responders were incorporated as Texas flag holders, the Color Guard, “Homefield Advantage captains” and coin toss captains.

A moment of silence was held before kickoffs league-wide as fans and teams honored the victims of Harvey while Hurricane Irma ravaged Florida on Sunday.

DEATH TOLL CLIMBS TO 90 AFTER MEXICO EARTHQUAKE

Government cargo planes flew in supplies and troops began distributing boxes of food to jittery survivors of an earthquake that destroyed a large part of Juchitan and killed at least 37 people here, even as officials on Sunday raised the nationwide death toll to 90.

Some people continued to sleep outside, fearful of more collapses, as strong aftershocks continued to rattle the town, including a magnitude 5.2 jolt early Sunday. Some prompted rescue workers to pause in their labor.

Local officials said they had counted nearly 800 aftershocks of all sizes since late Thursday’s big quake, and the U.S. Geological Survey counted nearly 60 with a magnitude of 4.5 or greater.

STEPHEN KING'S CREEPY COOL 'IT' SMASHES BOX-OFFICE RECORDS

It is a hit.

The Stephen King adaptation has earned a record-breaking $117.2 million from 4,100 locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

Not only is It now the largest opening for a horror movie ever and the largest September opening of all time, the film more than doubled the earnings of the previous record holders.

The R-rated pic is directed by Andy Muschietti and stars Bill Skarsgård as the homicidal clown Pennywise. It's the first of a planned two-part series.

© 2017 KHOU-TV