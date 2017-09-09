5 things to know: Irma is headed for Tampa, storm cancels thousands of flights

Tampa residents load sandbags with beach sand at Gandy Beach as residents and visitors in Florida prepare for Hurricane Irma on Sept. 09, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. Current tracks for Hurricane Irma shows that it will hit Florida's west coast on Sunday. (Photo: Brian Blanco/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

TAMPA LIKELY TO RECEIVE DIRECT HIT FROM HURRICANE IRMA

A last-minute shift in Hurricane Irma's path now has the storm on a projected track for a direct hit in the Tampa Bay area.

The new track is further west than earlier projections.

Irma downgraded to a category 3 storm Saturday as it rolled over Cuba. It is expected to hit the Florida Keys early Sunday.

JOSE HEADING FOR THE CARIBBEAN, KATIA HITS MEXICO

Already battered by Irma, several Caribbean islands are preparing to weather another hurricane as Jose bears down on the region.

Jose is currently headed toward the northern Leeward Islands, including Antigua and Barbuda, as a category 4 storm.

Mexica has reported two deaths from Hurricane Katia, which hit the Gulf coast state of Veracruz overnight.

NCAA: UH CAN HAND OUT DONATIONS TO HURRICANE SURVIVORS

The NCAA is allowing the University of Houston to give donations gathered by Coach Kelvin Sampson to "anyone in need."

It initially seemed as though NCAA rules would stand in the way of thousands of donations collected by the UH coach from being handed out to Harvey survivors. The rules prohibit schools to directly give clothes or shoes to potential collegiate student athletes.

A UH spokesperson said they received word from the NCAA on Friday that they could distribute the donations, and the NCAA tweeted Saturday, that the organization "encouraged schools to do what's best to help hurricane survivors."

We encouraged schools to do what's best to help hurricane survivors. As we told AAC Thursday, Houston can give donations to anyone in need. — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) September 9, 2017

THOUSANDS OF FLIGHTS CANCELLED TO AND FROM FLORIDA

Since Friday, more than 5,000 flights to or from Florida have been canceled because of Hurricane Irma, as at least 10 Florida airports have suspended flights or announced plans to do so. The cancellations currently extend through Monday, and will likely persist throughout next week.

YOUNG FAN AND WWII VET ENJOY BASEBALL GAME TOGETHER

After a young baseball fan in New York caught a ball from the first baseman at a minor league game, he made the surprising move of giving it away. Ty Barber gave the ball to Richard Snethen, a World War II veteran dressed in full uniform and sitting in the same section.

The boy's gesture made such an impact on Snethen, he wrote a poem about their encounter.

The two baseball fans recently attended another game, this time sitting together.

