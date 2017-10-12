5 Things to Know: Investigators say missing 15-year-old Isabella McCarble found safe

Isabella McCarble (Photo: Family photo)

INVESTIGATORS: MISSING 15-YEAR-OLD ISABELLA MCCARBLE FOUND SAFE

Private investigators and two other sources confirmed Thursday evening that a local teen has been found safe. Tap here to read more.

6 ARRESTED, $2.3 BILLION IN POT SEIZED IN FORT BEND, HARRIS GROW HOUSE BUSTS

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says multiple people were arrested and more than $2 million in marijuana was seized in a grow house bust. Tap here to read more.

FLOOD CARS STORED AT MASSIVE SITES BEING SOLD

Tens of thousands of flooded cars and trucks are still parked at makeshift salvage yards across the Houston area.

They’re being sold - slowly, but surely. That means many cars ruined by water may hit the streets again. Tap here to read more.

STARVING HORSES FOUND IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY, INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Unit made a horrific discovery in the town of Porter two weeks ago.

The sheriff’s office says it was Sept. 28 when investigators were called to the 20300 block of Canterbury Lane in reference to animal cruelty.

Deputies found five horses on a small piece of property. They say one horse, a black mare, had just recently died. A second smaller horse, believed to be her, colt was “emaciated, could not stand on its own, and was barely alive.” Tap here to read more.

ASTROS STARTING KEUCHEL IN GAME 1, VERLANDER IN GAME 2

The Houston Astros might not know yet who they'll play in the American League Championship Series, but they do know who'll be on the mound when the series begins.

Manager A.J. Hinch announced Wednesday that Dallas Keuchel will start Game 1 and Justin Verlander will start Game 2. Tap here to read more.

© 2017 KHOU-TV