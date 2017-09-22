5 Things to Know: I-10 closed downtown in both directions this weekend

I-10 CLOSED DOWNTOWN IN BOTH DIRECTIONS THIS WEEKEND

There’s a big traffic alert to be aware of on I-10/Katy Freeway in downtown this weekend – alert a friend. The Texas Department of Transportation announced it will close all eight lanes in both directions from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, although sometimes these weekend closures can wrap up a little earlier. Tap here for more.

WATCH: FOOD STAMPS AFTER HARVEY - YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Texas will open application centers to help storm victims receive food stamp debit cards. Three centers are opening across the Houston area. Tap here for more.

WILLOWRIDGE HS WON'T REOPEN TIL JANUARY 2018

Fort Bend ISD plans to reopen Willowridge High School after the upcoming winter break, the school district announced Friday. Tap here for more.

WILL FULLER RULED OUT VS. PATRIOTS

Wide receiver Will Fuller returned to practice this week, but the second-year wideout will not play when the Houston Texans visit the New England Patriots on Sunday. Fuller is still not fully recovered from the broken collarbone he suffered in early August. Tap here for more.

AARON HERNANDEZ HAD CTE AND THAT'S A HUGE PROBLEM FOR NFL

Aaron Hernandez just became the most dangerous man in football. It’s a strange statement, given the former New England Patriots tight end is dead and had spent the last four years of his life not on the field but behind bars for murder. But the revelation Thursday that Hernandez had chronic traumatic encephalopathy when he killed himself will shake the NFL to its core. Tap here for more.

