5 Things to Know: Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm

HURRICANE MARIA MAKES LANDFALL IN PUERTO RICO AS A CATEGORY 4 STORM

"Extremely dangerous" Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico Wednesday morning and is expected to punish the U.S. territory with life-threatening winds for 12 to 24 hours, forecasters say.

DEATH TOLL CONTINUES TO RISE IN MEXICO CITY

Mexico's civil defense chief confirmed 217 deaths after a magnitude-7.1 earthquake struck on Tuesday, crumbling dozens of buildings across a wide area 32 years to the day after a major quake devastated the capital city in 1985.

LA PORTE PD OFFICER SHOOTS, KILLS SUSPECT

A La Porte police officer shot and killed a suspect Tuesday evening, officials said. Police responded to reports of a man walking up and down the street with an assault rifle around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Glenview Drive at Farrington Drive.

SENIOR LIVING CENTER RESIDENTS ORDERED TO EVACUATE

Nearly 200 residents of a senior citizen home run by the Houston Housing Authority need to evacuate. 2100 Memorial Senior Living center flooded during Hurricane Harvey. Water filled its lobby and first floor, according to the city.

BUFFALO BAYOU PARK STILL A MESS AFTER HARVEY

A popular spot for downtown area joggers, walkers and pet owners is still showing the effects of Hurricane Harvey. Buffalo Bayou Park was filled with nearly 40 feet of water at the height of the flooding.

